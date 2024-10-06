 Skip navigation
George Kittle, Fred Warner are expected to play

  
Published October 6, 2024 07:53 AM

The 49ers listed a couple of key players as questionable to play against the Cardinals on Sunday and signs are good for both of them being in the lineup.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner are both set to play.

Kittle, who missed a game with a hamstring injury earlier this season, sat out two days of practice with a rib injury before returning for a limited practice on Friday. Warner followed the same schedule as he worked through an ankle injury.

Schefter also reports that Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is also set to play in the game. McBride is listed as questionable due to a rib injury.