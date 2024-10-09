George Kittle, Fred Warner remain limited on Tuesday’s estimated injury report

The 49ers estimated linebacker George Kittle (ribs) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) as limited again.

They held a walkthrough Tuesday after not practicing Monday.

Kittle played 58 of 64 offensive snaps Sunday against the Cardinals, and Warner played all 58 defensive snaps.

The 49ers made only two changes to their report from Monday, with wide receiver Chris Conley (oblique) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee) listed as limited after being estimated as non-participants Monday.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (knee), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) and kicker Jake Moody (right ankle) again were listed as non-participants.

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) remained limited, and wide receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder) again was a full participant.