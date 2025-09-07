George Kittle out for rest of the day with a hamstring injury

49ers tight end George Kittle scored a touchdown to cap the team’s first offensive possession of the season, but he won’t be doing anything else to help the team against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Kittle suffered a hamstring injury later in the first half and the 49ers announced that he has been ruled out for the rest of the game as a result. Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are the other tight ends for the Niners.

Kittle had four catches for 25 yards before being knocked out of action.

Linebacker Fred Warner and left tackle Trent Williams have also visited the 49ers’ medical tent, but they are both still in the game.