George Pickens is fined $17,389 for taunting

  
Published November 8, 2025 04:47 PM

In the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Cardinals, the Cowboys were down by 10 points and driving. After making a catch for a first down in Arizona territory, Pickens held the ball in the direction of Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke.

Pickens was flagged for taunting.

On Saturday, the league announced that Pickens has been fined $17,389.

The penalty added 15 yards to the Cowboys’ effort to carve deeper into what had been a 17-point Cardinals lead. The Cowboys didn’t score again in the game.

For Pickens, it was a reminder that — despite having immense talent — there’s an immaturity that can rear its head an inopportune times. And that will become a factor for any team monitoring his performance in 2025 (which has been very impressive) with an eye toward possibly trying to sign him in free agency, if Pickens and the Cowboys can’t come to agreement on a new deal.