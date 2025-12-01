George Pickens, Trevon Diggs were limited participants Monday

The Cowboys list wide receiver George Pickens as a limited participant in Monday’s practice, with calf and knee injuries.

Pickens played 53 snaps on Thursday, totaling six catches for 88 yards.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) also was limited as he works his way back from injured reserve. Owner Jerry Jones said last week he expects Diggs to return for Thursday Night Football.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) and left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) did not practice. Guyton missed last Thursday’s win over the Chiefs with his injury.

Offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji (knee), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder), safety Malik Hooker (back), defensive end James Houston (foot/ankle) and safety Donovan Wilson (neck) were limited.

Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot/wrist), cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstrings), defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (elbow) and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (shoulder) were full participants.