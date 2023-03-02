 Skip navigation
Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith runs 4.39 in the 40

  
Published March 2, 2023 06:13 PM
March 1, 2023 02:45 PM
Top NFL draft prospect and Georgia standout EDGE Nolan Smith catches up with Michael Smith at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss what drills he plans on participating in, his legacy as a Bulldog and much more.

Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith put on a show Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, clocked a 1.52 10-yard split, had a 41 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.

As NFL Research tweeted, his 40-yard dash was faster than running back Saquon Barkley (4.40), his 10-yard split was quicker than running back Nick Chubb (1.52), his vertical jump was higher than receiver D.K. Metcalf (40 1/2) and his broad jump was longer than edge rusher Von Miller (10 foot, 6 inches).

“Yeah, I’m happy with that,” Smith told Stacey Dales of NFL Media. “I had a good day. I had fun. I just felt like I couldn’t be 100 percent in the drills, so I’m going to save everything else for the Pro Day and show everybody I can still move around and I can still run.”

Smith tore a pectoral muscle in Georgia’s win over Florida in October, so he did not participate in the bench press.

Smith appeared upset after his 40-yard dash, saying later he didn’t think he ran his best. But it was the second-fastest time for a defensive lineman since 2003, behind only the 4.36 that Virginia Tech’s Amaré Barno ran a year ago.

Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore also showed out. The 6-foot-2, 282-pounder ran a 4.49 in the 40, clocked a 1.61 10-yard split, had a 37.5-inch vertical jump and went 10-5 in the broad jump.