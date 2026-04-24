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Giants add CB Colton Hood at No. 37

  
Published April 24, 2026 07:30 PM

Cornerback Colton Hood was one of two players in attendance for the first round of the draft who did not get picked, but he didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the second round.

The Giants selected Hood with the 37th overall pick. Hood did not return to the draft for the second round, but defensive tackle Kayden McDonald did and went to the Texans one pick before Hood came off the board.

Hood played at Auburn and Colorado before landing at Tennessee for the 2025 season. He had 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown for the Volunteers.

The Giants picked up linebacker Arvell Reese and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa in the first round. They do not have any more picks on Friday, but have five picks on the final day.