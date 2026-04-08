Giants agree to one-year deal with OL Daniel Faalele

John Harbaugh is bringing another former Raven to the Big Apple.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants have agreed to a one-year deal with offensive lineman Daniel Faalele.

Faalele, 26, just completed his rookie contract with Baltimore. He started all 17 games in each of the last two seasons for the Ravens.

He was a fourth-round pick in 2022.

Faalele now gives New York another option to start at right guard. The club brought in Lucas Patrick earlier this week as well.