Giants agree to sign Braxton Berrios to one-year deal

The Giants are looking at a few veteran receivers, but they already know one player at the position they want on their roster.

New York is signing Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Berrios, 30, spent last season with the Texans. He appeared in four games, catching six passes for 37 yards. He also returned three kicks, averaging 27.0 yards, and three punts, averaging 8.3 yards.

Berrios would appear to slot in as a direct replacement for Gunner Olszewski, who suffered a torn Achilles during OTAs last week.

Berrios has appeared in 91 games with six starts since entering the league in 2018 as a sixth-round pick. He’s caught 140 passes for 1,360 yards with six TDs.

The Giants were also reportedly working out Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster.