Giants agree to terms with DT Leki Fotu

The Giants are signing defensive tackle Leki Fotu to a one-year contract, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Fotu, 27, played six games for the Raiders and two for the Texans last season. Between his two stops, he totaled 11 tackles and a sack.

Fotu entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2020.

He played four seasons with the Cardinals and one with the Jets before his two stops last season.

In his six seasons, Fotu has 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. He has played 66 games, with 26 starts.