Giants agree to terms with LB Cam Jones

Linebacker Cam Jones is set to change locker rooms at MetLife Stadium in 2026.

According to multiple reports, Jones has agreed to terms with the Giants. Jones spent last season with the Jets.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Jones will be signing a one-year deal with the NFC East team.

Jones played in 10 games for the Jets and saw almost all of his playing time on special teams. That was also the case when Jones was with the Chiefs during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Jones appeared in 44 games across the two stops and has been credited with 41 career tackles.