Giants agree to terms with OT Stone Forsythe

  
Published March 12, 2025 03:00 PM

The Giants are making another addition to their offensive line.

The agents for tackle Stone Forsythe announced that their client has agreed to terms with the NFC East club. No terms of the agreement have been announced.

Forsythe spent the last four seasons with the Seahawks. The 2021 sixth-round pick appeared in 53 games during his time in Seattle and he made 14 start. Five of those starts came in his nine 2024 appearances.

The Giants have also agreed to terns with former Brown James Hudson this week. Both players will provide them with extra depth on the offensive line and could factor into competition for starting roles depending on what else the Giants do this offseason.