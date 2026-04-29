Giants agree to terms with Shelby Harris

The Giants said after the draft that they planned to add help on their defensive line and they’ve found one player they hope will provide it.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with veteran free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

The move is designed to fortify a spot that took a hit when the Giants traded Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals earlier this month. They drafted Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round and also have Roy Robertson-Harris, Sam Roberts, Darius Alexander, and Elijah Chatman up front.

Harris had 32 tackles and a sack in 17 games with the Browns last season. He spent three years with the Browns and has also played for the Seahawks, Broncos and Raiders since entering the league as a 2014 seventh-round pick.