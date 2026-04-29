 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilsonjets_260429.jpg
Reports: Jets host Wilson in search for backup QB
nbc_pft_carnelltate_260429.jpg
Tate must deal with pressure of being a top pick
nbc_pft_chadbrinker_260429.jpg
Brinker steps down from role with Titans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_russellwilsonjets_260429.jpg
Reports: Jets host Wilson in search for backup QB
nbc_pft_carnelltate_260429.jpg
Tate must deal with pressure of being a top pick
nbc_pft_chadbrinker_260429.jpg
Brinker steps down from role with Titans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants agree to terms with Shelby Harris

  
Published April 29, 2026 09:43 AM

The Giants said after the draft that they planned to add help on their defensive line and they’ve found one player they hope will provide it.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with veteran free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

The move is designed to fortify a spot that took a hit when the Giants traded Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals earlier this month. They drafted Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round and also have Roy Robertson-Harris, Sam Roberts, Darius Alexander, and Elijah Chatman up front.

Harris had 32 tackles and a sack in 17 games with the Browns last season. He spent three years with the Browns and has also played for the Seahawks, Broncos and Raiders since entering the league as a 2014 seventh-round pick.