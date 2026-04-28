John Harbaugh, Joe Schoen: Giants will continue to address the defensive tackle position

The Giants traded away their best defensive tackle when they sent Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati, but they’re confident they’ll be in good shape in the middle of their defensive line when the season starts.

Giants coach John Harbaugh said after the draft that he’s confident the defensive tackle position will be deeper when the season starts than it is right now.

“Defensive tackle, we’re going to be talking about that. That’s still something we’ve got to continue to address. We’re not finished with that at all,” Harbaugh said.

General Manager Joe Schoen agreed.

“We’ve been in contact with several agents of veteran defensive tackles, so we’ll continue to keep those communications open,” Schoen said.

The Giants did draft one defensive tackle, Bobby Jamison-Travis, in the sixth round. They view him as better than a sixth-round prospect.

“We were a little surprised he was still there,” Harbaugh said of Jamison-Travis. “He’s a guy we hoped would still be there. We had a couple guys and he was still standing. We love the way he plays. He plays the way we like to play. He plays square, he locks out, he sheds blocks, he’s a very fundamentally sound guy. He’ll be a part of it, and then we get a couple vets going forward.”

The Giants aren’t going to find a defensive tackle as good as Lawrence between now and the start of the season, but they think they can keep getting better at the position.