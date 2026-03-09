 Skip navigation
Giants agree to three-year deal with P Jordan Stout

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:27 PM

The Giants are bringing in a key special teams contributor from the Ravens.

Punter Jordan Stout has agreed to a three-year contract with New York, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Stout will become the highest-paid punter, Schefter notes, with a $12.3 million deal.

Stout, 27, played his first four seasons with Baltimore after the club selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He was a first-team AP All-Pro selection for the first time in 2025, having averaged 50.1 yards per punt with a 44.9-yard net average. He landed 45.3 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line last season.

Stout will now reunite with head coach John Harbaugh with the Giants.