Giants announce Jeff Nixon as running backs coach, other additions to coaching staff

A report last month indicated that the Giants would hire Jeff Nixon as their new running backs coach and the move became official on Monday.

The Giants announced several additions to Brian Daboll’s coaching staff and Nixon’s arrival headlined the moves. Nixon spent the last three seasons with the Panthers and was their assistant head coach/offense last year.

Nixon was also the Dolphins running backs coach from 2011-2015 and that tenure included time working with Daboll when he was the offensive coordinator in Miami.

The Giants also announced that they have hired Stephen Thomas as their assistant special teams coach and Chris Smith as their assistant offensive line coach. Thomas was working for the Lions and Smith comes to the Giants from Holy Cross.

Michael Treier has been promoted to safeties coach, Christian Jones is now the assistant quarterbacks coach, and Angela Baker will be an offensive assistant in 2023.