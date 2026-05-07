Giants announce the release of four players

The Giants have moved on from four players as they continue to reshape their roster under new head coach John Harbaugh.

New York announced on Thursday that the club has released linebacker Swayze Bozeman, defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, receiver Courtney Jackson, and defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu.

Bozeman appeared in six games for the Giants last season, mainly playing special teams. Chatman played 22 games for New York over the last two years, recording one sack, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

While Tuipulotu has appeared in 33 career games, neither he nor Jackson played a regular-season contest for the Giants.