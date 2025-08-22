Giants CB TJ Moore remains hospitalized as he awaits leg surgery

Giants cornerback TJ Moore, who had a gruesome right leg injury Thursday night, remains in the hospital and will undergo surgery today or Saturday, coach Brian Daboll said.

Moore had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

With 3:49 remaining in the game, Moore was injured on punt coverage as his leg twisted awkwardly on the turf. The video of Moore’s leg was graphic.

The Giants medical team placed Moore’s leg in a vacuum splint, and quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart lifted Moore onto a cart. He was taken off the field to a stretcher, where he was loaded into an ambulance and transported to the hospital.

Daboll said postgame that it “wasn’t good” but provided no details of the injury until Friday.