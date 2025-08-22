 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants CB TJ Moore remains hospitalized as he awaits leg surgery

  
Published August 22, 2025 02:58 PM

Giants cornerback TJ Moore, who had a gruesome right leg injury Thursday night, remains in the hospital and will undergo surgery today or Saturday, coach Brian Daboll said.

Moore had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

With 3:49 remaining in the game, Moore was injured on punt coverage as his leg twisted awkwardly on the turf. The video of Moore’s leg was graphic.

The Giants medical team placed Moore’s leg in a vacuum splint, and quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart lifted Moore onto a cart. He was taken off the field to a stretcher, where he was loaded into an ambulance and transported to the hospital.

Daboll said postgame that it “wasn’t good” but provided no details of the injury until Friday.