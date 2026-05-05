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Giants claim DT Zacch Pickens off waivers

  
Published May 5, 2026 05:14 PM

After agreeing to sign D.J. Reader, the Giants have also added another defensive tackle to their roster.

New York has claimed Zacch Pickens off of waivers, according to the league’s daily transaction wire.

The Chiefs let Pickens go on Monday.

Pickens, 26, appeared in three games for Kansas City last season. He recorded five total tackles.

A Bears third-round pick in 2023, Pickens appeared in 26 games for Chicago over his first two seasons. He’s recorded 44 total tackles with two tackles for loss, four QB hits, and 1.5 sacks in his career.