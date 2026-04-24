Giants “comfortable with” information about Francis Mauigoa’s back injury

The Giants picked up the 10th pick in the draft by trading defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals last weekend and they used that pick to bolster the other side of the ball.

Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa was the team’s choice and they made that call despite Mauigoa having a disc issue in his back that required him to return to Indianapolis for a second medical check this month. Word was that doctors found Mauigoa does not need immediate surgery and General Manager Joe Schoen confirmed that Mauigoa is “good right now.”

Schoen also noted that the team’s new trainer Adam Bennett worked with Mauigoa at Miami and that relationship helped pave the way for Thursday’s pick.

“We’re comfortable with it,” Schoen said, via a transcript from the team. “We’re fortunate that the former trainer from the University of Miami is now one of our trainers. So we have somebody that’s been with him for his entire time at Miami, and lived with him through the process. It was an injury that occurred in the Texas A & M game, and we were certainly comfortable with it.”

Schoen said that the team plans to start Mauigoa at guard with Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor at tackle. Mauigoa said he’s ready to fit in anywhere the Giants want him to play and all involved will be hoping for a long, healthy run in any spot up front.