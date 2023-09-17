Giants continue to rally, tie Cardinals 28-28

The Giants were down 20-0 at halftime, but they are now tied with the Cardinals with left to play in Arizona.

Daniel Jones hit Isaiah Hodgins in the end zone to end their fourth straight touchdown drive in the second half. Graham Gano’s extra point made it 28-28 with 4:25 left to play. It’s been a stunning turnaround for a team that did not score a point in the first six quarters of the 2023 season.

Jones has been at the center of it. The throw to Hodgins was his second touchdown pass of the day and Jones is up to 295 passing yards on the afternoon.

The Cardinals responded to the first Giants touchdown with one of their own, but they’ve gone quiet on offense while the Giants are very much awake.