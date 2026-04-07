Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo skipped first day of voluntary offseason work

Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo was one of three players on the roster who didn’t attend the first day of voluntary offseason workouts today — and the only one whose reasons for missing the workout weren’t explained to head coach John Harbaugh.

Adebo, who signed a three–year, $54 million contract last offseason and didn’t play up to expectations, wasn’t there today, and Harbaugh said he didn’t know why.

“It’s his right. It’s his reason. Whatever his reason is, I’ll be interested to hear it. But it is what it is. It’s OK,” Harbaugh said.

Giants defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Sam Roberts were the other two players not there, but Harbaugh knew why: Lawrence has requested a trade, while Roberts is recovering from surgery.

“Sam wasn’t here because he has a surgery he can’t travel with yet. He’s got to wait for the stitches to heal,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh made clear he understands the rules of voluntary workouts, that players are free not to attend and don’t have to let the team know they’re not going to be there.

“There’s no excused or unexcused. It’s voluntary. Guys come or not come according to their choosing,” Harbaugh said.

Still, most players choose to attend voluntary workouts, and those who don’t usually let their coach know the reason. On the Giants, Adebo is the only player who didn’t show and hasn’t explained why.