John Harbaugh: I think prospects are high Dexter Lawrence remains with Giants

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence requested a trade this week, but Giants head coach John Harbaugh thinks the team will be able to work out a solution that keeps Lawrence on the roster.

Lawrence is looking for a new contract and his request came after initial talks with the Giants failed to result in an agreement. Lawrence has two years left on his current deal and would like a raise from the Giants or someone else that moves him closer to the top of the pay scale at the position.

The impasse led Lawrence to skip the start of the team’s offseason program on Tuesday, which was a decision head coach John Harbaugh said he saw “coming a few weeks back” and that the team will “try to work through it” with Lawrence’s agent. He also said he’s confident that everything will work out in a way that allows him to coach Lawrence this fall.

“We’ll find out,” Harbaugh said, via SNY. “I think the prospects are going to be high because we want Dexter here, I believe Dexter wants to be here. That’s a good formula, but there’s business involved.”

Lawrence is a key player on the Giants defense and his departure would be a blow to Harbaugh’s chances of immediately turning things around with his new team, but it remains to be seen if the two sides can get on the same page when it comes to finances.