Dexter Lawrence requests a trade

John Harbaugh’s arrival as the head coach has created optimism about better days ahead for the Giants, but one of the team’s best players doesn’t appear to be interested in being a part of what comes next.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade. Lawrence is not expected to report to Tuesday’s start of the team’s offseason program. All participation at this stage in the program is voluntary.

Lawrence has two more years left on his current contract and he’s set to make up to $20 million this year, although he would forfeit a $500,000 bonus if he does not take part in the team’s offseason workouts. Per Schefter’s report, there was hope for talks about a new deal that have not taken place.

Lawrence was a 2019 first-round pick and he’s been named a second-team All-Pro twice during his time with the Giants. He has 341 tackles, 30.5 sacks, an interception and five forced fumbles in 109 career appearances.