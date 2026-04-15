 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travishunter_260414.jpg
Hunter refutes report that he will mainly play CB
nbc_pft_davemcginnis_260414.jpg
Remembering longtime NFL coach Dave McGinnis
nbc_pft_simmsdtranks_260414.jpg
Simms’ draft DT rankings: McDonald on top

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants GM Joe Schoen: We’ve watched a lot of Ohio State defensive film

  
Published April 15, 2026 06:59 AM

The Giants don’t know exactly who will be available when they make their first selection in the draft next week, but they can be pretty sure where multiple prospects played their college ball.

Edge rusher Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs were all teammates at Ohio State before moving on to become three of the top players in this year’s draft class. Reese is usually projected to be selected before the Giants are on the clock at No. 5, but Styles and Downs are frequently mentioned as options for the NFC East club.

There have been discussions about whether there’s enough positional value for either player to be picked that early, but the Giants have not seemed opposed and General Manager Joe Schoen certainly did not take anything off the table during a Tuesday press conference.

“That wouldn’t be out of the question,” Schoen said, via the team’s website. “Those are really good football players. Those are the conversations we’re having right now. Hey, we like all these guys, but you’ve got to pick one and a couple of them are going to be there. We’re working on stacking that right now. But you speak of Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs, talk about talented defense; we’ve watched a lot of Ohio State defensive film the last couple of months. A lot of good football players from top to bottom on that defense. Those are two of the key players on that defense that we looked at. Certainly guys that we’ve talked a lot about and think very highly of.”

Schoen also discussed running back Jeremiyah Love on Tuesday and there have been similar conversations about the wisdom of taking a running back at that point. That could leave Schoen and the Giants with a decision to make about which way they want to buck trends when it’s their turn in the first round.