Are Gannon's days numbered with Cardinals?
Maye leads Patriots to 'statement' win over Bills
Jets' decision on Fields proving to be 'a bad one'

Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Giants list Jaxson Dart as limited on Monday’s practice report

  
Published October 6, 2025 03:04 PM

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart remains on the team’s injury report heading into a Thursday game against the Eagles.

Dart was a full participant all of last week, but he’s listed as limited on Monday’s report. It is just an estimation of Dart’s participation level because the team did not actually hold a practice.

Dart was 26-of-40 for 202 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday’s 26-14 loss to the Saints. Dart also ran seven times for 55 yards and lost a fumble in the game.

Safety Dane Belton (shoulder), safety Jevon Holland (calf), safety Tyler Nubin (groin), cornerback Dru Phillips (hip), and running back Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) were also listed as limited. Linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (back), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) would have missed practice on Monday.