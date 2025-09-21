Giants LT Andrew Thomas plans to make his 2025 debut on Sunday night

As they try to avoid starting 0-3, the Giants need a boost. They apparently will be getting one.

Via NFL Media, left tackle Andrew Thomas plans to play on Sunday night against the Chiefs.

It’s not definite; Thomas will work out before the game, and the team reportedly will be cautious. Still, the plan for now is for Thomas to play.

Thomas hasn’t played since suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot during Week 6 of the 2024 season. He’s officially listed as questionable for the game.

Both teams enter Sunday night winless. The Chiefs have much higher expectations; the Giants nearly beat the Cowboys last weekend. Having Thomas available will make a difference for the New York offense.