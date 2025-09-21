 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Giants LT Andrew Thomas plans to make his 2025 debut on Sunday night

  
Published September 20, 2025 11:28 PM

As they try to avoid starting 0-3, the Giants need a boost. They apparently will be getting one.

Via NFL Media, left tackle Andrew Thomas plans to play on Sunday night against the Chiefs.

It’s not definite; Thomas will work out before the game, and the team reportedly will be cautious. Still, the plan for now is for Thomas to play.

Thomas hasn’t played since suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot during Week 6 of the 2024 season. He’s officially listed as questionable for the game.

Both teams enter Sunday night winless. The Chiefs have much higher expectations; the Giants nearly beat the Cowboys last weekend. Having Thomas available will make a difference for the New York offense.