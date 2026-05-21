Giants managing LT Andrew Thomas’ offseason reps

The Giants had their first three organized team activities this week, and starting left tackle participated in two of them. Head coach John Harbaugh said Thomas will get some maintenance days for foot and shoulder issues.

Thomas missed the first two games in 2025 as he worked his way back from a Lisfranc injury in his foot in 2024. He said he and the Giants’ medical staff are “doing our best to manage it” with the maintenance days. Thomas called his shoulder a “lingering” injury but said he thinks it’s “in a good place.”

“They have a nice ramp-up plan for me. Just a precautionary thing,” Thomas said, via video from the team. “Obviously, what we care about is September, being ready. I’ve been trusting that. It’s definitely tough sometimes, because I want to push and I want to get better. But I’m trying to trust the process to make sure I’m ready to go when it counts.”

Thomas missed the final two games of last season with a strained hamstring, but that is not an issue now.

The Giants have second-year swing tackle Marcus Mbow taking Thomas’ reps when he is out. First-round pick Francis Mauigoa is with the starters at right guard.