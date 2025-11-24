 Skip navigation
Giants make outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen their interim defensive coordinator

  
Published November 24, 2025 09:44 AM

The Giants have a couple of former defensive coordinators on their coaching staff, but interim head coach Mike Kafka didn’t tab either of them to run the defense after firing Shane Bowen on Monday.

Outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen was the choice over defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel and defensive line coach Andre Patterson. Longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson had the first report on the Giants’ decision.

Bullen is in his second season with the Giants. He spent 2023 on the University of Illinois coaching staff and worked for the Cardinals and Dolphins before dropping down to the collegiate ranks.

The Giants have not made any formal announcements of their moves, but interim head coach Mike Kafka is expected to hold a press conference on Monday.