Giants, OL Lucas Patrick agree to one-year deal

The Giants have a little more going on than just defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence’s trade request.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, New York has agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on a one-year contract.

Patrick, 32, spent last season with Cincinnati, appearing in six games with one start.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Patrick has appeared in 113 career games with 65 starts. He spent 2016-2021 with the Packers before playing for the Bears from 2022-2023. He then played for the Saints in 2024.