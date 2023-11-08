Giants place Daniel Jones on injured reserve

The Giants placed quarterback Daniel Jones on injured reserve Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions.

They signed quarterback Matt Barkley, who will serve as Tommy DeVito’s backup, to the active roster.

Jones tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, a season-ending injury, but said Wednesday he has no additional damage. He will undergo surgery when the swelling subsides.

“The goal is to be ready and fully healthy as soon as possible,” Jones said Wednesday, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

Jones said he will not need surgery on his neck, an injury that caused him to miss three games.