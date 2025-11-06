 Skip navigation
Giants preparing Younghoe Koo to kick in Chicago on Sunday

  
Published November 6, 2025 01:11 PM

Kicker Younghoe Koo has not appeared in a game since signing to the Giants’ practice squad earlier this year, but that could change in Chicago this weekend.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at his Thursday press conference that the team is getting Koo ready to kick against the Bears because Graham Gano is dealing with another injury. Daboll said Gano reported a neck injury early this week and that he will miss his second straight practice on Thursday.

Gano missed four games earlier this season with a groin injury and the Giants used Jude McAtamney in his place. McAtamney was waived after missing two extra points in the Giants’ collapse in Denver and re-signed to the practice squad, but the Giants are planning to go in a different direction this time.

Koo had a strong five-year run with the Falcons before his play slipped in 2024 and he was released after missing a game-tying field goal attempt in Week 1 this season.