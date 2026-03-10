 Skip navigation
Giants re-sign CB Art Green

  
Published March 10, 2026 04:41 PM

The Giants have signed cornerback Art Green, according to multiple reports.

Green was a pending exclusive rights free agent, who is a player with fewer than three accrued seasons on an expiring contract. If the original team offers a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Green has appeared in 20 games, all for the Giants, after starting his career as an undrafted prospect with the Broncos.

He has totaled five tackles on defense and added 13 tackles and one forced fumble on special teams.

Green played 206 special teams snaps, but none on defense, in 11 games last season.