Giants re-sign Isaiah Simmons, sign Dante Miller

Isaiah Simmons will be back with the Giants in 2024.

The Giants announced on Friday that they have re-signed the linebacker pending a physical. Simmons was acquired for a seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Cardinals before last season.

Simmons played in every game and made four starts last year. He had 50 tackles, a sack, an interception he returned for a touchdown, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Simmons has also seen time as a defensive back over the course of his career and it remains to be seen just how new Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen plans to deploy him.

The Giants also announced that they have signed running back Dante Miller. Miller last played for South Carolina in 2022