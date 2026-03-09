Giants release P Jamie Gillan after agreeing to sign P Jordan Stout

After agreeing to a record deal with Jordan Stout on Monday, the Giants will not be retaining their incumbent punter.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New York is releasing Jamie Gillan.

Gillan, 28, had been with the Giants since 2022. In 2025, he averaged 44.5 yards per punt with a 38.0 net average in 16 games. He had 30.9 percent of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Stout, on the other hand, averaged 50.1 yards per punt with a 44.9-yard net average for the Ravens in 2025. He had 45.3 percent of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Gillan has averaged 45.2 yards per punt with a 40.3 net average in his 107 games for the Browns and Giants since 2019.