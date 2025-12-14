 Skip navigation
Giants remain in lead for first overall pick after losing to Commanders

  
Published December 14, 2025 04:13 PM

In a game that had no meaning in the playoff race but much meaning for the 2026 NFL draft, the Giants did what many of their fans hoped they would do, and lost.

A 29-21 loss to the Commanders dropped the Giants’ record to 2-12 and keeps them in first place for the first overall pick in next year’s draft.

The Commanders, who are also mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, improve to 4-10 on the season.

If the Giants do earn the first overall pick, they’d likely trade down because the one thing the Giants have going for them is a franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart. Although Dart wasn’t great today, completing 20 of 36 passes for 246 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, he continues to look like a quarterback the Giants can build around.

Still, Dart needs to stop taking so many big hits. He had to go into the medical tent today, and was briefly replaced by Jameis Winston, after a shot he took late in today’s game. Keeping Dart healthy is the highest priority.

For these two teams, winning is a lower priority. The Commanders won, but it doesn’t much matter.