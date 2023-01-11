Giants sign James Washington to practice squad

Wide receiver James Washington is joining the Giants.

Washington worked out for the team on Tuesday and they announced on Wednesday that he has signed on to the practice squad.

Washington spent most of the regular season with the Cowboys and spent the majority of it recovering from a preseason foot injury. He played in two games and did not catch a pass.

In four seasons with the Steelers, Washington caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns. He signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in the offseason.

The Giants head into the postseason with Richie James, Darius Slayton, and Isaiah Hodgins as their leading receivers. Washington could be called up to join them for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.