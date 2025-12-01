Giants sign LB Tomon Fox to their 53-man roster

The Giants announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

They have signed linebacker Tomon Fox to the 53-man roster. They also elevated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and wide receiver Dalen Cambre from the practice squad.

Fox has appeared in four games and made one start this season. He has two tackles in those contests and he has 41 tackles and two sacks in 32 career games.

Bozeman has six tackles in five games for the Giants this year. Cambre has played in two games with all but one of his snaps coming on special teams.

The Giants ruled out edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on Saturday and listed linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Victor Dimukeje as questionable.