nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Giants sign LB Tomon Fox to their 53-man roster

  
Published December 1, 2025 04:41 PM

The Giants announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Patriots.

They have signed linebacker Tomon Fox to the 53-man roster. They also elevated linebacker Swayze Bozeman and wide receiver Dalen Cambre from the practice squad.

Fox has appeared in four games and made one start this season. He has two tackles in those contests and he has 41 tackles and two sacks in 32 career games.

Bozeman has six tackles in five games for the Giants this year. Cambre has played in two games with all but one of his snaps coming on special teams.

The Giants ruled out edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on Saturday and listed linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Victor Dimukeje as questionable.