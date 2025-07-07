Giants TE Theo Johnson eager to get back in groove after foot surgery

Tight end Theo Johnson didn’t make the same kind of instant impact on the Giants offense as fellow 2024 draft picks Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy, but he was showing signs of that kind of production as the year went on.

Johnson had three catches for 37 yards in the first four games of the year, but caught 26 balls for 293 yards and a touchdown in the next eight weeks. Any hopes of continuing to build on that hit a wall when Johnson suffered a foot injury that required him to have season-ending surgery.

Johnson is healthy now and said on the Giants Huddle podcast that he feels a “huge difference” in how prepared he is for the NFL game now. He also said he wants to try to pick up where he left off because he was finding his place in the offense ahead of the injury.

“I felt it coming on the more comfortable I got,” Johnson said. “Just feeling what it’s like to be in my groove, now having an idea like I’ve got this many games under my belt, this is what it’s gotta look like. Just as it was like I could really finish on a high note this year, the injury happened, which was super discouraging. But encouraging at the same time, because it was like, now I know I’m going to have a full offseason to kind of prepare and figure things out. I definitely felt like I was catching on at the right time. Unfortunately, the injury kind of put a hold on that.”

It remains an open question as to whether the Giants have found the right answer at quarterback, but having Johnson join Nabers and Tracy as a consistent producer would only help the chances that Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, or Jaxson Dart can provide the upgrade the team needs at that spot.

