Giants, Titans reportedly have been in contact with UFL KR Juwan Manigo

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants, Titans reportedly have been in contact with UFL KR Juwan Manigo

  
Published June 23, 2024 01:43 PM

The NFL’s new kickoff formation, borrowed from the XFL, has led at least two franchises to look for a return specialist in the UFL.

AtoZSports.com reports, that the Giants and the Titans have been in contact with Juwan “Sonic” Manigo of the Arlington Renegades.

Arlington signed Manigo last June, while the XFL still existed. He survived the merger and thrived as a kickoff return specialist, finishing second in the league with 954 return yards on 43 attempts. The average per return of 22.18 yards came not from the traditional kickoff formation that the UFL absorbed from the USFL.

Manigo, 26, played college football at Delaware Valley University. He spent two seasons with the LFA league in Mexico.

If the Giants or Titans sign the five-foot, seven-inch Manigo, it will undoubtedly be for his return skills. As an offensive player, he had only 32 receiving yards and -5 rushing yards in 10 games.