Giants to add Greg Roman to their coaching staff

  
Published February 6, 2026 10:09 AM

Greg Roman has spent most of his NFL coaching career on the staff of a Harbaugh and that’s set to continue despite his departure from the Chargers after their playoff loss to the Patriots.

Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com reports that Roman is going to join John Harbaugh’s first staff with the Giants. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that his title will be senior offensive assistant.

Roman spent the last two seasons as Jim Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the Chargers and he was John Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator in Baltimore from 2019-2022. He was on the Ravens’ staff in 2017 and 2018 as well and also worked for the 49ers and Stanford when Jim was the head coach in those spots.

Roman will work with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in his Giants role and his history working with Lamar Jackson suggests that he should have a good deal to share with Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.