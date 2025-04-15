Giants to hold private workout with Jalen Milroe

The Giants are continuing to do their homework on quarterbacks in next week’s draft.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York will hold a private workout with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe this week.

This comes after word emerged that the club would also work out Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

New York holds the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. Despite signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, the club could still take a quarterback early to set itself up for the future.

Milroe, 22, has spent time with several teams in the lead up to the draft, including private workouts with the Browns and Saints.

He passed for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024, also rushing for 726 yards and 20 scores. He was 21-6 as a starter, but only 9-4 this season with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Michigan.