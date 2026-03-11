Giants to re-sign Evan Neal

Evan Neal has fallen far short of expectations since the Giants selected him with the seventh overall pick of the 2022 draft, but the team isn’t parting ways with him yet.

Neal’s agents announced that he is re-signing with the team on Wednesday. No terms of Neal’s new deal have been disclosed.

Neal started 13 games at right tackle during his rookie season, but only made 14 more starts for the team as he struggled to develop into the kind of blocker that they believe he’d be coming out of Alabama. He moved to guard last offseason, but did not play in any games during the regular season.

That did not seem to bode well for his chances of returning, but he’ll have a chance to work with new head coach John Harbaugh in his fifth season with the team.