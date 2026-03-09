 Skip navigation
Giants to re-sign TE Chris Manhertz

  
Published March 9, 2026 07:10 AM

Tight end Chris Manhertz will be staying with the Giants.

Manhertz’s agent Sean Stellato told Adam Schefter of ESPN that his client has agreed to a new deal with the NFC East team. It is a one-year pact for Manhertz.

Manhertz appeared in all 34 games for the Giants over the last two seasons. He started 14 times and posted four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. The former college basketball player has also played for the Saints, Panthers, Jaguars, and Broncos over the last 10 seasons.

Theo Johnson is set to return as the top tight end on the depth chart for the Giants. Daniel Bellinger remains on track to be a free agent.