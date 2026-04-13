Giants to sign QB Brandon Allen

The Giants are adding another quarterback to their roster.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that they have agreed to a deal with Brandon Allen. Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston are the other quarterbacks under contract for 2026.

The move reunites Allen with Giants quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan. Allen spent last season with the Titans, who fired Callahan as their head coach six games into the season. Allen and Callahan were also with the Bengals at the same time earlier in their careers.

Allen appeared in one game for Tennessee and went 17-of-30 for 72 yards and an interception. He’s also played for the 49ers and Broncos over the course of his NFL career.