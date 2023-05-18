Giants will bring back 1980s-1990s uniforms for two home games this season

For the second straight year, the Giants will wear their classic blue uniforms from the 1980s and 1990s for two home games this season.

The Giants announced they will wear the throwback uniforms on Sunday, October 22, against the Commanders, and on Monday, December 11 against the Packers. They also wore the throwback uniforms for two home games last year.

The classic uniforms are the same ones the team wore from 1980 to 1999. They feature a navy blue helmet with “GIANTS” on it, and red and blue trim on the jerseys and pants. MetLife Stadium will also have throwback end zone designs and wall wraps from the 1980s and 1990s for those games.

Giants fans associate those uniforms with many of the great players in franchise history, including Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms, and the two Super Bowls they won in those uniforms under head coach Bill Parcells.