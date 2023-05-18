 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants will bring back 1980s-1990s uniforms for two home games this season

  
Published May 18, 2023 01:15 AM

For the second straight year, the Giants will wear their classic blue uniforms from the 1980s and 1990s for two home games this season.

The Giants announced they will wear the throwback uniforms on Sunday, October 22, against the Commanders, and on Monday, December 11 against the Packers. They also wore the throwback uniforms for two home games last year.

The classic uniforms are the same ones the team wore from 1980 to 1999. They feature a navy blue helmet with “GIANTS” on it, and red and blue trim on the jerseys and pants. MetLife Stadium will also have throwback end zone designs and wall wraps from the 1980s and 1990s for those games.

Giants fans associate those uniforms with many of the great players in franchise history, including Lawrence Taylor and Phil Simms, and the two Super Bowls they won in those uniforms under head coach Bill Parcells.