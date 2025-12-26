 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Giants won’t have Andrew Thomas against the Raiders

  
Published December 26, 2025 03:24 PM

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas won’t be blocking his team’s bid to land the inside track on getting the first overall pick on Sunday.

Thomas has been ruled out of this weekend’s game against the 2-13 Raiders with a hamstring injury. Thomas, who also missed the first two games of the season, did not practice at all this week.

The Giants are also 2-13, so the loser of Sunday’s game will be in prime position to land the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Beaux Collins (neck, concussion), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (neck, concussion), offensive lineman Evan Neal (neck), and safety Tyler Nubin (neck) have also been ruled out. Center John Michael Schmitz (finger) is set to miss the game as well after being designated as doubtful.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (knee), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle, toe), and offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (calf) are listed as questionable.