Giants won’t have Andrew Thomas against the Raiders

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas won’t be blocking his team’s bid to land the inside track on getting the first overall pick on Sunday.

Thomas has been ruled out of this weekend’s game against the 2-13 Raiders with a hamstring injury. Thomas, who also missed the first two games of the season, did not practice at all this week.

The Giants are also 2-13, so the loser of Sunday’s game will be in prime position to land the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Beaux Collins (neck, concussion), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (neck, concussion), offensive lineman Evan Neal (neck), and safety Tyler Nubin (neck) have also been ruled out. Center John Michael Schmitz (finger) is set to miss the game as well after being designated as doubtful.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (knee), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle, toe), and offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (calf) are listed as questionable.