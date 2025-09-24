Giants WR Malik Nabers sits out practice with a shoulder injury

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers did not practice on Wednesday.

He is listed with a shoulder injury.

Nabers landed on his shoulder on a deep pass that fell incomplete in the end zone, but he stayed in the game.

He was on the Giants’ injury report the first two weeks of the season with a back issue but did not appear on it last week.

Kicker Graham Gano (groin), tight end Theo Johnson (toe), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) also did not practice.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), cornerback Art Green (hip), inside linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion), center John Michael Schmitz (neck), wide receiver Darius Slayton (calf) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) were limited.