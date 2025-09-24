 Skip navigation
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
What's next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Giants WR Malik Nabers sits out practice with a shoulder injury

  
Published September 24, 2025 04:19 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers did not practice on Wednesday.

He is listed with a shoulder injury.

Nabers landed on his shoulder on a deep pass that fell incomplete in the end zone, but he stayed in the game.

He was on the Giants’ injury report the first two weeks of the season with a back issue but did not appear on it last week.

Kicker Graham Gano (groin), tight end Theo Johnson (toe), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder) also did not practice.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle), cornerback Art Green (hip), inside linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion), center John Michael Schmitz (neck), wide receiver Darius Slayton (calf) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) were limited.