Glazer family: Tom Brady set an exceptional standard that elevated our organization to new heights

Tom Brady has once again issued a Feb. 1 retirement announcement. But this time, he actually used the word “retire” and said that this one is “for good.”

After Brady played his last three seasons with the Buccaneers, the organization issued a few statements on the quarterback finally hanging it up.

“Tom’s impact on our franchise these past three years has been immense and we are appreciative of the time we had with him here in Tampa Bay,” the Glazer family said. “He set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history. Tom’s impact will be felt within our community for many years to come and we will forever be grateful for those unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career. We wish him the best in this next chapter of life and are confident he will find similar success in his future endeavors.”

General Manager Jason Licht said Brady’s legacy “is unmatched in the history of this game.

“All the Super Bowl titles and statistical records speak for themselves, but the impact he had on so many people through the years is what I appreciate the most,” Licht said. “His imprint on this organization helped take us to the mountaintop. We will certainly miss him as our quarterback, but I will also miss him as a leader and friend. Our entire organization is indebted to him for what he provided us over the past three years. We won’t ever forget the wins or the accolades and his influence will be felt for years to come.”

Todd Bowles was Brady’s head coach for only 2022, with Bruce Arians at the helm in 2020 and 2021. He said that he truly appreciated having Brady as a teammate after having the utmost respect for him from afar.

“Even before I became head coach, we communicated often and had a strong relationship built on mutual respect and a desire to win,” Bowles said. “That connection only grew over this past season as we fought to get the most out of our football team. I greatly appreciate the leadership he provided and am thankful for our time together.”

The Buccaneers will have to find a new starting quarterback for 2023, but they will always have the Lombardi Trophy Brady helped bring them.