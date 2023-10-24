“Going to be close” for Ed Oliver for Thursday night, Von Miller in “good spot”

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver did not play in their loss to the Patriots because of a toe injury, but Monday brought some hope about his outlook for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

Oliver was listed as a limited practice participant on the team’s estimated injury report and head coach Sean McDermott said the same listing will be in place for Tuesday’s session. He also suggested Tuesday would bring more clarity on Oliver’s chances of being in the lineup.

“We’ll know a little bit more today on his situation,” McDermott said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “It’s going to be close.”

Edge rusher Von Miller appeared on the injury report as limited by rest and a knee issue after playing just six snaps against New England. The combination doesn’t seem great for a player who tore his ACL last season, but McDermott said that the veteran is in “a good spot” heading into Thursday.